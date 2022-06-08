The Daily Advertiser
Blake Micallef drives a career-high four winners at Riverina Paceway

By Matt Malone
June 8 2022 - 1:35am
CAREER HIGHLIGHT: Blake Micallef rode four winners at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night, three of which were in the green and gold colours of his father David.

YOUNG driver Blake Micallef described his efforts at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday as the best night of his career.

