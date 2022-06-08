The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Driver escapes uninjured after truck crash on Kidman Way, near Coleambally

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated June 8 2022 - 2:04am, first published 12:00am
Emergency services responded to a truck crash near Coleambally on Wednesday morning.

A truck driver has escaped uninjured after rolling his rig on a Riverina road.

