A truck driver has escaped uninjured after rolling his rig on a Riverina road.
The Kidman Way was open but passable under changed conditions in the wake of the crash, which occurred near Coleambally on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the main road near the intersection with Pine Drive, on the northern approach to the town, just after 8am.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed two road crews responded to the scene after receiving reports a truck had rolled.
Once there, paramedics assessed the driver, who had managed to make his way out of the truck after the crash.
He was uninjured, the spokesperson said, and did not require further treatment or transfer to hospital.
Transport for NSW also responded to the rollover.
Traffic was affected in both directions, with alternating traffic flows in place before they were lifted shortly before noon. Travellers are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution.
