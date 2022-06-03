The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Tolland coach Aaron Mo'ane emotionally charged ahead of first encounter against old club Wagga United

MM
By Matt Malone
June 3 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO GO: Tolland coach Aaron Mo'ane competes against Lake Albert's Tom Saunders in a Pascoe Cup game last month. Picture: Les Smith

TOLLAND coach Aaron Mo'ane admits there will no shortage of emotion when he takes on former club Wagga United for the first time on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.