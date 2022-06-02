Regally bred filly Fe Fe On Fire a work in progress

She's bred to go early and Rod Woodhouse is confident Fe Fe On Fire will produce in time.
One of the very last Courage Under Fires to be bred, the daughter of Lombo La Fe Fe makes her debut at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Advertisement
Lombo La Fe Fe won 21 races as a two-year-old while Courage Under Fire won his first 24 races and while they are some lofty heights to reach
"She has a long way to go yet but she is beautifully bred and between the mother and the father I think they won about 30 two-year-old races," Woodhouse said.
"I thought I would throw her in rather than take her to the trials again.
"She went two minutes at the trials at Coolamon but she will need a couple of runs as she's still soft but you have to start somewhere.
"I want to try to get a couple of runs out of her before giving her a little blow to get her ready for the Breeders Challenge as I think she is up to that."
Fe Fe On Fire has been helped by a number of scratchings and will now start from barrier three in the Welcome North Shore Cafe 2YO Pace (1740m).
Woodhouse also lines up Strutty to start the 10-race card coming off a third in his last start but he's drawn awkwardly in barrier 10.
Both will be driven by Peter McRae.
Meanwhile there are still a number of interested parties in Woodhouse's Yirribee Pacing Stud but at this stage no unconditional contracts have been exchanged.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.