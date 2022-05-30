A WELL deserving Wagga veteran has been presented with a Quilt of Valour for his 22 years of service in the Australian Defence Force (ADF), which saw him fight in three different wars including the Korean War.
A special presentation was held at the Wagga Pro Patria Centre on Monday morning where 92-year-old Alan Evans received the prestigious honour.
Mr Evans said he was "very surprised" when Quilt of Valour Australia, NSW coordinators Stan and Sue Allen called him forward to accept the honour in front of a very approving crowd.
"It is a privilege," Mr Evans said.
Quilts of Valour Australia presents the quilts to service members and veterans in recognition of their sacrifice for the country whilst deployed on combat operations.
The initiative was born following the tragic loss and injury of defence personnel in Afghanistan in 2010 whilst on combat deployment.
The quilt represents the wrapping of the wounded in love, care and healing.
Wagga Pro Patria Centre Community Committee's Di Pilmore said Mr Evans is a more than deserving recipient.
"It is a rare honour, there has been four [in Wagga] in the last 18-months here, but people nominate people who work hard," Mrs Pilmore said.
"Allan is 92 and he still works tirelessly with new recruits."
Mrs Pilmore describes Mr Evans as a very kind and loving man.
The special event was also an opportunity for the unveiling a memorial picture which pays homage to the Australian Light Horse.
Australian Light Horse were mounted troops with characteristics of both cavalry and mounted infantry, who served in the Second Boer War and World War I.
The picture captures Wagga veteran Tony "Hobbo" Hobbs mounted on his horse at dusk on Anzac Day.
The picture was originally taken by Mr Hobbs' wife during a private ceremony and will be displayed at the Pro Patria Centre.
While Mr Hobbs originates from New Zealand and carries the New Zealand flag every Anzac Day, he has served for Australia and said he believes in the Light Horse and Patriotism.
