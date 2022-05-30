The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber
Watch

Wagga veteran receives Quilt of Valour at Pro Patria Centre presentation

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:43am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WELL deserving Wagga veteran has been presented with a Quilt of Valour for his 22 years of service in the Australian Defence Force (ADF), which saw him fight in three different wars including the Korean War.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.