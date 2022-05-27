James Smart knows it's going to be strange running out of the visitors sheds at Anzac Park but hopes the homecoming can help kick start an up and down season for Kangaroos.
Smart will tackle Gundagai for the first time since leaving the club to coach their Wagga rivals on Saturday.
He was captain-coach of Gundagai for six years and won two premierships with them before taking on a new challenge with Kangaroos this season.
It was the first game he looked for in the draw but the 32-year-old is trying not to focus on it.
"When the draw gets realised you can't help but have a look and it's probably something that has been in the back of my mind," Smart said. "I've got mixed feelings about it.
"I spent a lot of time at the football ground so it will be a weird feeling going back and running out from the opposition dressing rooms but I can't get caught up in that and I'm sure once you go out on the field it's just another game of footy.
"I've just got to do my best to block everything out and do my job for the team."
Smart is not the only former Tiger readying to take on their junior club.
Charlie Barton, who was part of their 2020 premiership side, and Will Herring have also made the move to Kangaroos this season.
It adds to the clash.
"They are both really excited and it's great to see," Smart said.
"They've played enough senior football now and certainly had the spring in the step at training and are keen to get out there and play."
Smart returns to halfback for the clash.
He was at hooker for Kangaroos' last clash, a 30-12 loss to Temora three weeks ago, but with Bowie Foster back from a calf complaint Smart will shift back into a more familiar role.
"I think that is the best spot for me to be in at the moment," Smart said
"We've got Bowie back this week, he's done both sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, trained really well and it's good to have him back."
The move sees Jake Mascini return to the centres, as he did in round one.
Kangaroos won one of their three games before consecutive byes.
Smart is really looking forward to getting a good block of games in as they look to improve their record.
"Performances have been up and down and just the way our season has been structured with three games, and within those three games a lot of changes with the team, and then the two weeks off but now we've got seven games over the next eight weeks and it will be really good for us to play some consistent week-in, week-out footy" he said.
"When you've got new combinations and new players you can do all the training you like but the only way you can really improve is to get out there and play, learn and grow as a team.
"That will be good for us over the next couple of months.
"It's a huge challenge for us this weekend up against the top side but the boys are all excited about the opportunity."
