IT'S a day still as clear in former Demons coach Shane Lenon's memory now as it was 20 years ago.
The club, then known as Collingullie-Ashmont Kapooka, had a slow start to the 2002 Farrer League season and after a loss to Ardlethan he decided it was time for blokes to get things off their chest.
The 'honesty session' kickstarted their season, and they didn't lose a game before beating Ardlethan 20.19 (139) to 12.12 (84) in the grand final.
Club history was created that day at Maher Oval when reserve grade also won, the first time the Demons had won both grades.
Those two sides, and the 2002 C grade netball premiers, will be part of a reunion to commemorate seven premiership teams at Saturday's Riverina League match of the round against Mangoplah-Cookardina United-Eastlakes at Crossroads Oval.
"Ardlethan beat us by about ten goals in round three or four. That was the turning point and we didn't lose a game from there," Lenon said.
"There was a few hard truths told, we committed to training and were even training on Sunday. We did a lot of work and it (premiership) was reward for effort.
"Every single player was given some feedback, it was a very honest and it was bit confronting, I suppose. Luckily for us the playing group took it the right way and did what they needed to do what they needed to do to have premiership success.
"We probably saved our best performance for grand final day, it was a really good performance by a committed bunch of blokes.
"(Eventual captain) Chris Gow was only 16 that year, but he was instrumental in our success and pound for pound the toughest player I've coached."
The Demons would go on and forge a successful era. They defended their flag in 2003, before going unbeaten in three straight years from 2008-10 before moving up to the Riverina League.
'The beauty of that club is yes they were successful and won premierships, but the reason they're such a good club is every single person there is treated with respect," Lenon said.
"Whether you're the last bloke picked in seconds, the gun first grader, or the blokes waving the flags or the netballers, they're just one big happy family.
"They're a great family club and it's a pretty special place. I'm pretty sure almost every single player in those 2002 (football) flags will be there (reunion)."
Brad Aiken won four Gerald Clear Medals as the Farrer League's best and fairest, including 2002, and would later claim a Jim Quinn Medal when they moved to the Riverina League.
He also has five club best and fairests and eight senior premierships, and said reunions like Saturday remind everyone why the flags are so special.
"Until events like this come up you don't understand how lucky you are to win a flag in the first place," Aiken said.
"We were lucky enough to go through a pretty good period, and were happy to go on the ride.
"A lot of the (2002) blokes I haven't seen for a long time, hopefully I'll get to meet up with a few of them tonight (Friday) and have a soft drink. I don't drink, but I'm sure they'll have plenty of beers.
"You can't play good footy without good players around you, and I was certainly lucky to have that and win multiple flags.
"Those individual awards are nice but at the end of the day you play footy to win flags. That's why you have reunions for grand finals and premierships, not for that other (individual) stuff."
1952 seniors: Collingullie 12.9 (81) d Yerong Creek 6.10 (46)
1982 seniors: Collingullie-Ashmont 14.14 (98) def Mangoplah-Cookardinia United 12.16 (88)
1992 reserves: Collingullie-Ashmont def Mangoplah-Cookardinia United
2002: Collingullie-Ashmont-Kapooka 20.19 (139) d Ardlethan 12.12 (84)
2002 reserves: Collingullie-Ashmont-Kapooka d Ardlethan
Netball C grade 2002: Collingullie 26 d TRYC 22
Netball first grade 1992: Collingullie d Barellan
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
