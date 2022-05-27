TWO club stalwarts will bring up huge milestones when Northern Jets and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes take to the court in A-reserves matches on Saturday.
Goanna Tracy Schulz-Cole will rack up the 450th senior game at Collingullie-Glenfield Park of a decorated career, including captaining the club to three first grade premierships, 12 first grade club best and fairest awards and three Riverina League best and fairests.
She played over 400 games in the top grade before moving down to A-reserve in 2019, where she has assumed the captaincy.
Northern Jets' Robyn Buerckner will play her 250 club game when they host Temora at Ariah Park.
Her CV is highlighted by first grade premierships in 2007 and 2011, being named in the Jets' 2004-13 team of the century at wing-defence.
Buerckner was also first grade coach in 2015 and has held a variety of executive and general committee positions since 2006.
Buerckner played for the Ariah Park Bombers in 2003, then spent two years with Marrar before returning to the Jets' fold.
She won best and fairests in 2013 (first grade) and 2014 (A-reserves) and said the community feel of the club keeps her coming back.
"The club as a whole, you couldn't ask for a more inclusive and family friendly club," she said.
"We're a very small community, and netball and footy really is the lifeblood out there.
"The fact we can stack up against the bigger clubs who have a larger pool of players to choose from, the fact we've been competitive and have been able to jag a couple of premierships, is a credit to the club.
"Some of us who have been around a while have been able to mentor the juniors along the way, it's something I've enjoyed is seeing those young girls come through and end up loving the game."
The Goannas and Jets both sit second on the ladder heading into their respective games.
The Jets are unbeaten with four wins and two draws and Buerckner, who has also won A-reserves flags in 2016 and 2018, hopes another may be around the corner,
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
