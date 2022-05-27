THE Riverina's wait for young talent to be snapped up in the AFL Draft may soon be over, with former Greater Western Sydney Academy coach Cameron Bernasconi hopeful some local hopes will be attract the eye of clubs.
Osborne key position player Nick Madden, a part of the Giants Academy system, is rated by many as a big chance to be chosen in November's draft, while five other Riverina players were chosen in the initial Allies squad last week.
Advertisement
Although other Riverina talents have found their way onto AFL lists via other avenues, Collingullie-Glenfield Park junior and current Giant Harry Perryman was the last Riverina hope to be taken in the AFL Draft in 2016.
Bernasconi has recently accepted a new role as the Giant's AFLW coach and said the six locals selected in Allies - Madden, Luke Fellows, Angus Curry, Nick Newton, Harry Rowston and Luke Lawrence - deserve a chance to impress on a big stage.
"Nick's had an unbelievable season. He's always been a talented tall and people have been excited about his height, but what he's done this year is he's transferred being taller and stronger than everyone to playing like it," Bernasconi said.
"His overhead marking has been elite, he's also had a big impact playing in the ruck, and in the NAB League he was a step above.
"We're really excited seeing how he goes at the national championships playing against the best. He's a serious top end talent and an extremely competitive kid that wants to be the best.
"He's one that excites us because what he does at this level he'll surely end up doing at the elite level one day.
"He just wants to win, that's why he's so coachable and it just happens that he's extremely good as well."
Turvey Park product Fellows was elevated into the Giants Academy's leadership group this year and Bernasconi said his development has been massive the past two years.
His ball use on the wing, ability to win contested ball in the midfield if required and elite running capacity factors in his favour.
OTHER NEWS
"He's a massive show (AFL Draft)," Bernasconi said.
"His GPS is elite. AFL recruiters have commented on that.
"Clubs in these northern academies, they tend to have more 19 year olds drafted than 18 year olds. IN NSW we develop later than Victorians, hence we're an under-19 program for the nationals to be a platform for them.
"Luke's a great story and is a player that has just worked really hard the last two years.
"When he was 17 he was probably mid tier of the Giants academy, the next year he went to the next level of being an extremely hard worker and he's made the wing position his own."
Bernasconi, also the Allies coach, said Lawrence, Rowston, Curry and Newton are legitimate chances to make the final squad when it is cut from 46 players to 23.
Advertisement
"They've been starved of opportunity the last two years. It's great they get a chance to play a month of national footy if selected.
Curry and Rowston are playing strong school footy in Melbourne, and Newton and Lawrence are holding their own in senior leagues against men."
The squad will assemble in Sydney for a training camp on June 11, before a North v South match the following day.
The Allies will begin their national championships campaign against South Australia in Adelaide on June 19, and will play seven games in total.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.