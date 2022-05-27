Tameka Knight was left with almost nothing after a fire tore through her Kooringal unit block late on the evening of Monday, April 4.
Treating the cause of the blaze as 'suspicious', local police said the fire, which completely destroyed the Sherwood Avenue units, is still under investigation.
Advertisement
Ms Knight is almost two months removed from the trauma of that Monday night, but the ramifications remain.
Living with her mother since the fire, Ms Knight is yet to find permanent housing in a historically difficult renting marking for houses.
"There's a lot of units that are available, but I don't want to go into another unit," she said.
Ms Knight's mother, Christine Clement, said her daughter has struggled with the prospect of returning to a unit block like the one in Kooringal.
"She's petrified to go back in a unit after what happened," Mrs Clement said.
"We just need somewhere for her, because my little house isn't doing it."
Kept out of the burned down unit for two weeks after the incident due to its severe damage, Ms Knight eventually re-entered her home to recover what she could.
Counted amongst very few salvageable items like ornaments and an Aboriginal painting was the ring Ms Knight's brother was wearing when he tragically lost his life in a 2005 house fire in NSW's Northern Rivers region.
With the risk of a caving roof during the April 4 fire, Ms Knight was forced to flee her home with the clothes on her back, only managing to save two items: a lifelong teddy bear and her brother's ashes.
Also saved in the fire was Ms Knight's beloved American staffy x kelpie, Ali, her cat, Millie, and one of three kittens.
Mrs Clement said Ali has been a big motivator for Ms Knight through this trying time.
"He's her main thing at the moment, gets her out a bed of a morning because she's got to come down and run him," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With little else left to her name, Ms Knight has depended on the love and support of those close to her, including a family member in Kooringal who has dedicated a garage space to collecting furniture and a friend who has helped raise money.
Advertisement
"I know a few people that are moving houses and didn't want to take furniture or a TV and said, 'would Tameka like these, we'll just put them in storage'," Ms Knight said.
According to Mrs Clement, helping Ms Knight get back on her feet has been a team effort.
"Everyone in our circle has sort of helped in in one way or another," she said.
Ms Knight has struggled with the process of obtaining government aid as a victim of crime.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.