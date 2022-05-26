TURVEY Park coach Michael Mazzocchi is a certainty to return to the coach's box for this Saturday's home clash with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong after COVID protocols forced him to watch last week's loss at Coolamon from afar.
Fifth-placed Turvey Park (3-2) will be looking to end the Lions' unbeaten run as they look to claim their first big scalp of the year.
Bulldogs chairman of selectors Brad Burkinshaw took over the coaching reins against the Hoppers, and Mazzocchi is confident little will change if he doesn't front again.
"He's our chairman of selectors and knows everything really well. It should have been a smooth transition and he's done a lot of coaching, and knows our game plan and structure," Mazzocchi said.
"When I watched the (Coolamon) game back the first half we played pretty well and even in the third quarter at the 19 min mark it was only 11 points, but in the next 5-10 minutes they put on three or four unanswered goals.
"Maybe the boys do tend to drop their heads a bit when they're under pressure, it's a learning process when that happens. But there was some undisciplined acts that really cost us a shot at the game."
The Bulldogs will have their work cut out against the Lions' dual Jim Quinn medallist Jacob Olsson in the ruck.
First choice big man Shaun Allan is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a hamstring injury, while his replacement Chase Grintell broke his hand against Coolamon.
Josh Ashcroft or Rhett Weidemann are likely to take over, and skipper Jack Haggar will also miss after he suffered a concussion against the Hoppers.
"Unfortunately we've hit a few injuries at the wrong time in a hard block of games. That will test our depth but it's that time of year," Mazzocchi said.
Ed's note: This story previously indicated Mazzocchi was in doubt to return from COVID protocols for Saturday's match. HIs seven day isolation finished on Thursday, and is therefore eligible to take part. The Daily Advertiser apologises for this error.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
