The buzzing of drills, sizzle of welders and pounding of hammers echoes out of the latest corrugated green shed to be erected at the Riverina's hub of handiwork.
Members of the Wagga Menshed are already taking full advantage of the extra room and equipment made available by their brand new $250,000 workspace.
Officially opened this week, the 588 square metre shed has been in the works for more than two years.
The building contains sections for metalworking, sandblasting, painting, recycling and will also eventually include a gym.
Menshed president Tony Mason said members had been "chafing at the bit" for the new shed to open up.
"In the other sheds we were very much crammed in ... and on some days we were practically shoulder to shoulder," he said.
"This shed is great because it's given us much more room to move around and just safer working conditions."
He said the extra room had already enticed some of the men's groups members to return after long absences.
"I can see now that there's people coming who haven't come for some time because now they've got more space to start their projects," Mr Mason said.
Some of the members benefitting the most from the new building are the Menshed's recycling team, who spend hours each week stripping down broken machines for their parts.
"We've got about twice the space than we had before," Menshed member Basil Richardson said. "It's fabulous - it really is."
Fellow recycler Ron Cook said the new workspace is "a bit like heaven" compared to their past cramped conditions.
Over 120 people, including members of Mensheds from across the Riverina, attended the official opening of the new building on Wednesday.
Mr Mason said the shed is the third and likely final shed for the group's site in Ashmont.
The funds for the project were raised through grants, consolidated revenue as well as generous donations from local benefactors.
