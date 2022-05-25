WAGGA pharmacists are preparing for the NSW government to confirm a plan to roll out free influenza jabs to all residents in a bid to prevent a "horror" flu season.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has this week flagged offering free flu vaccinations to people of all ages as the government attempts to slow the rate of new infections.
Across the state this year there have been 14,812 reported flu cases and 3349 people presenting to emergency departments with influenza-like illnesses.
Wagga Southcity Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Luke Van der Rijt said he had seen a huge increase in flu cases already this year and would welcome an all-inclusive price cut.
"We're looking forward to working with the government to provide as many people with a flu shot as possible," Mr Van der Rijt said.
A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District said hospital and laboratory surveillance continues to show a sharp increase in influenza activity in the community, which has also come earlier in the year than has been observed in previous years.
Mr Hazzard said the government is considering following Queensland in cutting the cost of the vaccine due to the early onset and increase in cases.
The vaccine is already free to those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from the flu, including children six months to five years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders from six months of age, people with serious health conditions, pregnant women, and people aged 65 and over.
If the NSW government was to waive the cost of the influenza vaccine, which can set people back up to $30, it would only be for a select period of time.
It is understood that under the plan there would be no up-front payments required and people would not have to claim money back.
However, Mr Hazzard said no definite decision has been made as this time.
"Whilst we've been looking at it, we want to make sure all the systems are in place that would allow us to do it," he said.
Residents are being encouraged by NSW Health to get their flu vaccinations as soon as they can and not to wait for an announcement.
NSW's Chief Paediatrician Dr Matt O'Meara said there is particular concern for children aged six months to five years old.
"We are encouraging parents to be alert this flu season as young children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of flu," Dr O'Meara said.
"At least 10 per cent of children admitted to hospital with flu will be so sick that they need intensive care. Parents can reduce the risk of that by getting their child vaccinated."
Residents can book in to get a flu vaccination through local GPs and pharmacies.
