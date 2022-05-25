The Daily Advertiser

Wagga pharmacist in support of NSW Governments consideration of scrapping Influenza vaccine fees

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 25 2022 - 10:13am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THUMBS UP: Southcity Pharmacy's Luke Van der Rijt said he would be in support of the government making the flu vaccination free to all. Picture: File

WAGGA pharmacists are preparing for the NSW government to confirm a plan to roll out free influenza jabs to all residents in a bid to prevent a "horror" flu season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.