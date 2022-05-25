Police have arrested and charged two people in connection with a crime spree that included multiple break-ins, pursuits and ram raids that stretched from the Riverina and into the Central West.
Police recently released CCTV footage of a ram-raid at a Riverina motorcycle business, it showed the moments after a Toyota Prado was used to smash through the glass doors of the motorcycle shop on Lovell Street in Young during the early hours of April 4.
Officers from The Hume Police District established Strike Force Tibbin to investigate a pursuit and the ram raid involving stolen vehicles throughout the Stockinbingal, Temora and Young areas.
This month Chifley Police District Criminal Investigations Team and Region Enforcement Squad were investigating multiple break-ins, pursuits and ram raids throughout Canowindra, Cowra, Blayney and Woodstock areas.
Investigators eventually joined forces and following an investigation officers executed a search warrant at a home on Thomas Street, Cowra, about 11.15am on Tuesday, where they seized items alleged to have been stolen.
They arrested a 37-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman at the scene, who were taken to Cowra Police Station.
He faces more than a dozen charges, including three counts of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence in company-steal, three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, damage property by fire/explosion and three counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception.
The man was refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court today on May 25 and the 21-year-old woman was given conditional bail to appear at Cowra Local Court on June 8.
She has been charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter committing an indictable offence in company and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
