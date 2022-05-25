The Daily Advertiser

Strike Force Tibbin charges man, woman over crime spree, Young motorcycle shop ram-raid

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have arrested and charged two people in connection with a crime spree that included multiple break-ins, pursuits and ram raids that stretched from the Riverina and into the Central West.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.