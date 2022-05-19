Batlow will come alive this weekend as the town's annual CiderFest returns to the main street for the first time since COVID.
On the back of eased coronavirus restrictions, event manager Karly Fynn is hoping for a great turnout.
"We expect to see at least 4000 people at the event this Saturday," Mrs Fynn said.
The event will host a range of stalls from companies across south-eastern Australia.
"We will also have local companies including Batlow Cider, The Apple Thief, Batlow Road Cider, Crafty Cider and Tumut River Brewing Co," Mrs Fynn said.
There will also be a variety of musical entertainment on offer.
The main festival will run tomorrow from 10am until 4.30pm, with tickets for sale both online and in person on the day.
The action will continue on Sunday with workshops by Briony Liebich of Flavour Logic and cider cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Jane de Graaff.
