The Daily Advertiser

Thousands set to descend on Batlow for annual CiderFest street festival this weekend

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CIDER CELEBRATION: Batlow is gearing up for an epic CiderFest as the festival returns to the town's main street this weekend. Picture: Supplied.

Batlow will come alive this weekend as the town's annual CiderFest returns to the main street for the first time since COVID.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.