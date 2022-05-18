The Daily Advertiser

Building on Wagga mosque project close to commencing after 'generous' month of Ramadan fundraising

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:27am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Quazi Mamun standing on the Jones Street site for the mosque in September 2021. Picture: Emma Hillier

Passing the halfway mark of its fundraising goal and with a DA application in their sights, the Muslim Association Riverina Wagga Wagga Australia (MARWA) is making big strides towards building the region's first mosque.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.