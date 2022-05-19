Letters: Home buyer policy puts superannuation to good use

I fully agree with Greg Adamson's opinion in The DA on May 19 ("Super scheme unlocks wealth").
Hard to imagine anyone would object to the use of your super funds to guarantee a healthier future, unless of course you are of a different political persuasion?
Is it likely that the Liberal candidate for Waringah will lodge a protest about a large older man crashing into a small child on a sporting field?
This federal election is shaping up to be a very passionate time for all sides vying for a place in governing Australia for the next term.
It has brought about a lot of very unfair comments towards our wonderful Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his cabinet and government ministers though - especially slander and lies about them or their policies.
Voters, don't believe many things the opposing candidates are stating. Check the facts and find out the truth about a matter and the people involved.
Labor, Greens, Teals and left-wing independents, plus some other candidates, have hidden agendas which do not benefit Australia.
Check out if Labor/Greens intend to promote future lockdowns and vaccine mandates. So far the most severe lockdown/border restrictions/vaccine laws during the COVID crises were in the Labor governed states.
Think of the shocking laws Daniel Andrews and his Labor government in Victoria have passed which practically shuts down free speech and personal freedoms on many levels (except the woke, left and LGBTI+ who can do and say what they like).
The social and moral consciences of good and decent people are opposed by the leftie media who think it is OK to shred the honourable reputation of someone and pretend it's alright to persecute them.
These are examples of Labor state governments governing, but it is the same attitude on the Labor federal level.
The criticism of Scott Morrison, accusing him of so many wrong attitudes is false - he is one of the best prime ministers and his Liberal/National cabinet one of the best Australia has ever had.
They have had three horrific years of events of severe drought, bushfires, storms, cyclones, floods, pandemic, and international threats looming, plus the Russian/Ukrainian conflict affecting global energy/oil and produce supplies, plus the propping up of Australia's economy with JobSeeker, JobKeeper, and support and recovery payments.
Australia has now got the lowest unemployment in half a century, and more Australian citizens are employed now (because cheap foreign labour has not been taking local jobs - has anyone considered the underpaid foreign workers as modern-day slavery?).
Be grateful for the Liberal/National government democracy we have in Australia - for the current strong economy, low unemployment, relative peace we have, and the blessed lifestyle we have in this beautiful and prosperous nation - we are the envy of the world
Don't let the Labor/Greens/woke left steal it from you with their socialist deceptions.
