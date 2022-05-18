The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 19, 2022

May 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: Super scheme could unlock wealth for many Australians

SUPER SCHEME UNLOCKS WEALTH

Dipping into super to buy your first house is a fantastic idea. I congratulate the Coalition for putting this policy forward.

