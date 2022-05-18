Letters: Super scheme could unlock wealth for many Australians

Dipping into super to buy your first house is a fantastic idea. I congratulate the Coalition for putting this policy forward.
My wife and I had our children as younger parents. Initially, to make ends meet, I worked as a labourer in a winery for 84 hours while my wife worked the same, but night shift.
After a few years, we could no longer sustain the lifestyle and decided to return to university.
For two years we retrained. I concurrently studied two separate degrees and my wife one, together raising our young children.
There was no time to work more than a day or two a week. And we were poor!
Because of the financial hardships we faced, the Commonwealth government allowed my wife and I to withdraw $10,000 each from our superannuation.
Although it was tough, we refused to spend this money knowing it would be needed as a deposit on our first house, which we purchased upon graduation.
Fast forward 15 years, because we were able to get a foot into the housing market early from our superannuation funds, we were able to develop equity in our first house.
We then used that equity to purchase another three houses and farmland over the years. All the properties rose in price and last year we sold two of the properties off.
I have since been able to top up our superannuation with more than the initial $20,000 would have grown, plus I still have that initial $20,000 tied up in my house.
I believe, when young people are facing massive university debts, low wage expectations and the need to establish a family, policy like being able to access superannuation is not only smart, it helps battlers like my wife and I to get ahead.
We're told by ScoMo that a hung parliament would result in "chaos".
Why? Is it because the LNP crew lacks the necessary skill to govern with consensus and negotiation?
READ MORE LETTERS:
Several years ago I wrote to our federal member, Michael McCormack, asking for his assistance as I was experiencing problems with Centrelink - to date I have not received a reply.
Many months ago, I wrote to Dr Joe McGirr offering suggestions which could save lives on our roads - a subject Dr McGirr raises in his television advertisements.
He replied by giving me the address and name of an organisation which he thought may be interested.
I wrote to that organisation but to date I have not received a reply, not even an acknowledgment of my letter.
Being a viewer of Channel 9's A Current Affair, I am amazed by the number of people who approach them with problems they are experiencing with companies, corporations, trades-people etc and Channel 9 seems of be able to get issues addressed within a matter of days.
I know who I will contact next time I have a problem (and who I want to vote for).
