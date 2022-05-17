Letters: Morrison's super first home buyer plan is 'not a solution'

Listening to Scott Morrison going on about how young people can use their super, what a great gift he's giving them.
I am furious. Young families in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s do not need to be told to use their super to get a roof over their heads.
Really and truly, I think he's got a cheek. How would he know how hard it is for young people to put their supers together, anyway. Certainly, they need to keep it for the future, as it is intended.
Surely Albanese's Labor government will overthrow this coalition. I have been undecided for the last few weeks, hearing Scott Morrison going on about this superannuation scheme he's got.
But I am absolutely furious and I'm sure a lot of parents and people are. It's not a solution.
He thinks it's a great gift to all the young people, this idea. No, definitely no.
I would say now my vote goes to Albanese and his great team of women, including Tanya Plibersek and the others.
He has a better plan and it doesn't cost young taxpayers and battlers.
Let's face it, we're on the side of the battlers. Most of the people I know are battling to keep it together.
Albanese has a better plan and the plan is to increase their wages.
Of course, Morrison would have an excuse like "oh it'll increase tax and costs of living".
No, I think Albanese has a plan and the women around him and the rest of his team are going to increase the basic wage, surely.
It hasn't been increased in so long and it's only fair in this fair dinkum Australia we live in.
At the Liberal Party's launch on Sunday, Barnaby Joyce said: "We [the Coalition] believe that the individual is above the state, the state is the servant of the individual."
This is why I will never vote Liberal again. Putting the individual above the common good is against mateship, is so un-Australian.
It explains what is wrong with our country and why we are becoming a divided, class-driven society.
(I never thought I would use the word "un-Australian" - it screams of right-wing American patriots).
Individuals matter but the collective "we", the collective "us", matters more.
The role of government should be to better the collective "we"; policy should be driven by the common good.
Instead, we have the LNP telling us that the individual has more rights than society as a whole.
It explains why the LNP find it so easy to help their mates at the expense of the normal taxpayers.
The only thing Barnaby Joyce didn't say was which individuals he thinks are actually above "the state" but we all know who he means.
Just recall Kennedy saying to America "ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country".
Time to think carefully before voting everyone.
