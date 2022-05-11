Letters: Beware the pitfalls of voting for independents or minors

The 2.1 per cent Fair Work Commission increase to the minimum wage rate last year was not enough to compensate for a decade of wage stagnation and cuts to welfare and family support payments. Recent strikes by teachers, the police and nurses point to the post-COVID reality of increased workloads not commensurate with increased reimbursement or the required expansion of the workforce to cope with a post-COVID environment. We need to return to the concept of the fair work principle - a fair day's work for a fair day's pay - one which will enable the people of the Riverina to secure a roof over their head, put food on the table, and enjoy a standard of living commensurate with the wealth of the country.