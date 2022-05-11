Letters: Beware the pitfalls of voting for independents or minors

I have three children all paying off housing loans by working hard and doing extras.
We now have the "Willy Wonka" party (The Greens) wanting the taxpayers (governments don't have money, they have to tax people to get it) to build a million houses to solve Australia's housing crisis.
I hope solving one problem doesn't cause people having a go to lose their house by being taxed to oblivion. We should be careful which coalition we elect on 21 May.
It is reported in the Melbourne papers (May 10) that prostitutes can now walk the streets plying their trade under historic new reforms that come into effect. Criminal penalties will no longer apply. Free legal support will be offered to sex workers from July 1.
This is what happens when governments have to do deals with minor parties to get their own legislation through (Fiona Patten of Reason Party and Labor's Dan Andrews).
Voting for a minor party or an independent (fake or real) leaves the majority of us susceptible to radical views. This is why the Gillard government had to pass so much legislation. If Gillard wanted her legislation passed she had to do a deal with the cross benches to get their ideas to bear fruit.
Gillard's own government had had a gutful of her and punted her for Kevin Rudd.
Be careful who you vote for, especially in the Senate.
On Sunday night I watched The Great Debate and then switched channels in disgust.
It is incredible that both men, vying to lead our country, completely lack the basic courtesy to allow their opponent to speak without continually interrupting.
It is little wonder that many voters have lost all faith in our major parties.
Wage rises are vital if we are to address the current cost-of-living crisis. A decade of stagnation has resulted in Australians' household disposable incomes failing to even keep pace with a low inflation economy. The crisis is multifaceted - fuel prices have soared, interest rates and inflation is on the rise, workforce casualisation is the new norm, COVID-19 gave rise to large scale redundancies and job losses across the country, the price of goods and services have increased, and we are now seeing supermarkets accused of price gouging.
The 2.1 per cent Fair Work Commission increase to the minimum wage rate last year was not enough to compensate for a decade of wage stagnation and cuts to welfare and family support payments. Recent strikes by teachers, the police and nurses point to the post-COVID reality of increased workloads not commensurate with increased reimbursement or the required expansion of the workforce to cope with a post-COVID environment. We need to return to the concept of the fair work principle - a fair day's work for a fair day's pay - one which will enable the people of the Riverina to secure a roof over their head, put food on the table, and enjoy a standard of living commensurate with the wealth of the country.
There needs to be money circulating, so that businesses can thrive and people can save. The poverty gap between the rich and the poor must close. Wage increases are key to achieving this, with government and major employers having a role to play.
