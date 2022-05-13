Letters: There's no place for leaders' warmongering

May I ask your readers, "Hands up all those who want war with China?"
My guess is very few of you at all.
This begs the question then - why are our leaders, on both sides of parliament, and particularly Defence Minister Peter Dutton and Prime Minister Scott Morrison, deliberately provoking and goading our biggest trading partner and military giant, China, into a confrontation?
To me, this is utter stupidity.
Ask yourselves, what do we have to gain from a confrontation with China? Nothing.
Bear in mind, to achieve this aim, our leaders have to win the propaganda war before they can activate this misguided altercation.
On Anzac Day this year, Mr Dutton declared that Australia is preparing for war! Did you hear that people?
This is a man that wants you to vote for him shortly.
On what real grounds did he deem that as necessary?
Do we want our young men and women drafted for this confrontation?
Since then, former Australian ambassador to Iran and deputy ambassador to China John Lander has spoken up about this.
Mr Lander, in an interview with Citizens Party research director Robert Barwick, has said he's been "reduced to despair" and feels like "a voice in the wilderness" in warning that Australia is being manipulated into becoming a US proxy against China.
It appears that our leaders want to position Australia as an enemy of China.
This does not have to be if diplomacy is used.
Mr Lander says we are fortunate that China has not yet declared Australia as an enemy.
In my opinion, Australia needs a foreign policy of its own. We do not need or want to be dragged into someone else's war like lap dogs and puppets.
Let's be friends with our neighbours, not enemies.
My husband has been very seriously ill and I would just recommend praise and thanks to the professionals - the doctors and nurses - who have been exceptional in treating him and doing what was needed.
We're waiting on some results.
I would like to say that there is no need for aggravated abuse of the staff.
It is shocking when we know our hospitals are under siege.
Nurses, doctors and ambulance officers are really in short supply.
Let's face it, they need as much praise and support as the general public can give and they certainly do not need to be aggravated and criticised.
I can't emphasise enough that we need, at this moment, more health professionals.
So really and truly just give them the praise, the patience and the time required and certainly not abuse. That's awful.
Let's face the situation as it is.
We all know that we are eager for results when we have someone very ill in hospital, but you can't hurry these things.
The support, love and attention given to our patients is praiseworthy.
