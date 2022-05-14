Continuing a beloved tradition, FRNSW Turvey Park gave the local community a peak behind the curtain earlier today for their annual station open day.
Families were invited into the station, where children could don miniature firefighter helmets, admire trucks and equipment like newly operational drones, and even feel the full force of a working fire hose.
Advertisement
Firefighter Brenton Curtis was present today with wife Samara and children Zaiden and Theia, who have attended every open day they could since Mr Curtis began at Turvey Park nine years ago.
"I think it puts a smile on the kid's faces, it shows them what we do," he said.
"That's the most rewarding part, every call you go to, you just see kids' eyes light up.
"You're a bit of a role model for them."
According to Deputy Captain Greg Nelson, the open day offers children an inspiring insight into local emergency services but also promotes community safety.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We show the kids what they need to do if they have a fire in their house," he said.
"We also talk to the mums and dads about what they need to do in terms of home fire safety."
As winter approaches, Mr Nelson said now is a good time to refresh on the basics of fire safety such as checking smoke alarms and being mindful of heaters and their proximity to flammable objects.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.