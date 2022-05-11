Crook avoids jail for farm shed break-in where cops caught him in the act

A Lavington man who raided a Gerogery farm shed in the mistaken belief the property was abandoned has been released from jail on sentence.
Bruce Blackhall was being held in Junee jail, bail refused, before fronting Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week.
The 45-year-old did not apply for bail at his previous appearance two weeks ago, having pleaded guilty to aggravated enter dwelling in company with intention to steal.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Blackhall and placed him on a six-month conditional release order.
Blackhall, a part-time furniture removalist, previously pleaded not guilty.
He was arrested in the wake of an incident at a property on Glenellen Road on February 25.
At Blackhall's previous appearance, defence lawyer Angus Lingham asked for an adjournment so he could obtain further material to be considered for sentencing.
The court heard a full sentence assessment report on Blackhall had already been completed.
Blackhall and another man arrived at the farm, which police described as a large rural acreage, with a house and several sheds, about 12.45pm.
While vacant for several years, a neighbour kept a daily watch on the farm.
That was in the wake of several recent break-ins.
The neighbour called police after noticing a black Holden Rodeo utility parked at the farm.
Ms McLaughlin was told how police arrived about 1.40pm to find the front gate locked, forcing them to climb a fence before making their way over to a main shed.
After hearing noises from inside, they saw Blackhall inside looking through items belonging to the owner.
Blackhall was carrying two bags - also stolen - that were packed with stolen property including a jewellery box, a 2012 calendar and empty jars and bottles.
The offending put Blackhall in breach of several bonds, including for charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation.
For those, Blackhall was placed on a 14-month community corrections order.
