Letters: Australia can, and must, do better to help those in need

On Saturday May 7, I observed a medium-sized black dog patiently standing alongside a shopping trolley; one that was holding a number of hastily-wrapped possessions.
In an effort to remain less visible, a young man crouched down on the bench seat; his hand clutched the remnants of a sandwich.
While he appeared clean and tidy, the dog looked in better condition than he.
Much later I thought about that situation.
We know about homelessness and of people less fortunate who lack suitable shelter and food.
Just like me on that day, we simply shrug and just keep walking on!
Ironically, I recalled that society explodes in anger if we know of an animal poorly sheltered and/or starved.
Yet we do not do the same about a human being! Australia needs to do better.
In this next election we have a chance to influence our next federal government to act on such social issues.
Your wise choice matters.
I am shocked to see Coalition figures undermining their own net-zero emissions target. Strong climate policy would bring additional jobs to regional Australia, including an estimated 30,000 regional jobs in renewable energy at a time when export opportunities for coal are waning.
If we act quickly and provide certainty, there is the potential for real economic opportunities for farmers to use carbon and environmental markets to build productivity and resilience while being good stewards of the land. And economic opportunities for farmers means economic prosperity and increased health and wellbeing for entire rural communities.
In recent times there has been a trend away from the major federal parties in favour of Independents.
This leaves us at risk of a hung Parliament in this forthcoming election. China is seeking to establish a presence in the Solomon Islands, we watch with horror the war in the Ukraine and we move into a period of economic recovery following the necessary government spending to assist us through the pandemic. What Australia needs is a strong federal government with a focus on foreign security and economic stability. The last thing we need is a hung Parliament.
Our Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, is constantly saying that the coming federal election is all about jobs and the economy, and yet the go-slow policies of the federal Coalition government, in relation to countering climate change and further developing the attributes of renewable energy, have been constant inhibitors to growth in jobs and the economy for many years.
Urgent action is required, and well overdue, in relation to countering climate change and further developing renewable energy. The coming federal election provides an opportunity to make the required actions take place.
