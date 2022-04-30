news, local-news,

Please help me understand the nurses claiming that they are overworked and are taking time off to protest for higher wages. Who is looking after the patients while they do this? They complain about the shortage of nurses, it does not make sense. Let me explain to all of you, if you get your pay rise and feeling you won, it will come back and bite you on the bum because everything you buy will go up in price. We don't have any industry in Australia because of protests for higher wages. We will be buying from China and other countries forever. That pay rise won't cover the expense. School teachers - I want to share with you what happened over Easter when I went to buy fish for Easter. I asked the young lady at the counter was the fish I was pointing to from Australia, she said no. I asked what country it came from, she said Tasmania. I said that is Australia, she argued I was wrong. Train and bus drivers - the pay rise you may get will be spent on the rise of inflation. Measure your food because the next time you buy it, it will have shrunk. One gone, hopefully more to fall. The number of fully funded independents who seem to be only standing in Liberal Coalition seats might make some people believe it is just a coincidence, but it is obviously not. Granted some people think we need a change, but know a vote for Labor/Greens would be a bad move for the country. In my lifetime I have never known a Labor government to leave more in the till than when they took over and the till is very empty at the moment, so we can't risk the debt blowing out further. The independents are lining up to take on sitting Coalition members. Not as many taking on Labor seats. But we should be wary of what they really stand for. Are they just Labor/Green supporters who will get elected and then sell out their independence? Because as Kerry Packer supposedly said (in the TV mini series Howzat! at least): "There is a little bit of whore in all of us." We need to know what they are going to sell out for. Beware who you vote for and what they really stand for. READ MORE LETTERS: I saw the Prime Minister pointing his finger at the television [Kitchener style] telling us how only he or his government can manage the nation's finances and that Labor cannot manage money. Has he forgotten that when unemployment was last at the current level we had a Labor government? And when we avoided the global financial crisis a Labor government was in power? And the last time inflation was at the current level was when the Goods and Services Tax came in thanks to a Liberal government (whose present members keep telling us how they are not in favour of taxes)? No doubt many people recall the trumpeting of "debt and deficit" a few elections ago but no mention of our current level of debt and deficit. We need a lot more honest behaviour and sensible and logical debate, something that is missing from this election campaign.

