Bryan Pomeroy adequately sums up the lunatic Australian landscape ("Keep Greens away from power", The Daily Advertiser, April 22) that would result from the Greens getting anywhere near the "balance of power" that they crave from a Labor win in the upcoming election. He only gets one thing askew when saying that "We know the Greens will only support Labor". No, that's the reverse of their intention; they place the emphasis on the word "power", not "balance". It is Labor that they see supporting them (not vice versa) and their crackpot plans for our sunny Socialist future. In this very newspaper, Greens columnist Ray Goodlass clearly stated that his party's overall aim is to "force a major redistribution of wealth" in Australia ("Morrison hopes voters ignore real threats", The Daily Advertiser January 15). I'd particularly draw attention to the word "force" in that delirious Marxist desire. If this is also Labor policy then, yes, the Greens will "support" it as Mr. Pomeroy suggests. But if that's the case perhaps Labor should let us know the extent of their "wealth redistribution" and what sort of force they have in mind to impose it. No wonder the leader of the Solomon Islands has sought a 'friend' in China! Direct responsibility for this mess rests directly on Scott Morrison (Mr "Catch-Up" - alway behind the eight-ball) and his side-kick Mr Dutton! About two years ago he and his best mate Dutton attended the Pacific conflab involving the leaders of the island nations. Despite receiving civility and hospitality, Morrison and Dutton were caught laughing at the host's predicament of experiencing two feet of seawater over his nation. If you lived in Lismore or any other town affected by floods and provided hospitality to either of these smug white anglo-salon males then I guess you would be angry, upset at the rudeness and would seek payback! Well, he has had his revenge - and who can blame him! These bumbling fools in the Coalition need to go before they do any more damage! Remember, the Nationals are party to this mess. A vote for them is a vote for "Catch-up's" return! READ MORE LETTERS: I feel for the people trying to get into the housing market, and the struggle to save for the deposit. I'm sure they welcome the announcement by the prime minister that the deposit needed to buy a house for up to $900,000 will only be 2 per cent. The thing that worries me is that interest rates can't go any lower, but they can and will rise, regardless of who gets elected in May. The interest on 98 per cent of $900,000 will be quite substantial, even a small increase will significantly increase the repayments on the mortgage. If my memory serves me right, the global financial crisis was started by something of this nature in the United States under the leadership of the Bush administration. Be very careful what you sign up for if you're trying to get into your first home. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

