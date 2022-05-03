news, local-news,

Neither party fighting this election inspires me and two issues cause me great concern The Morrison government promised to close the loophole that allows paedophiles to transfer their wealth into superannuation funds where it cannot be accessed by victims seeking redress for their suffering. It was reported that a minister was challenged on this subject and his feeble reply was, "It is difficult". Everything is difficult until a determined effort is made! If the politicians have any compassion, whoever wins, this legislation should be a top priority. The NDIS gives the most vulnerable in our society a helping hand but, as shown on A Current Affair, the government is already tinkering with this and heartless public servants are causing the vulnerable great anxiety. Once again, whoever wins the election they should not attack the most vulnerable who are voiceless! Congratulations to Charles Sturt University for being placed in the top 5 per cent of universities for progress on achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals ("CSU ranks among the best universities in the world", May 1). Graduates will be well received internationally, particularly in New Zealand, which ranked 20 places ahead of Australia on the SDG Index and uses well being in addition to GDP as a measure of success. As Australia's first certified carbon neutral university, CSU is clearly leading on the things that matter in the 21st century. Over a third of the guide dog handlers we work with across Australia have reported being denied access to a public venue or form of transport because of their guide dog in the past year. Alarmingly, the same proportion reported a discriminatory refusal left them feeling unsafe or in danger during their time as a guide dog handler - as well as anxious and scared about travelling independently in the aftermath. READ MORE LETTERS: On International Guide Dog Day last week, we at Guide Dogs Australia aimed to educate businesses, industries and the community on Guide Dog Access Rights, and how a refusal - illegal in the first place - can have further implications on the immediate safety of a person with low vision or blindness. In all states and territories across Australia, a guide dog in harness with their handler is legally allowed to enter all public places, including public transport and taxi/rideshares, with it being an offence to deny or charge a fee for the entry of a guide dog. These refusals can leave a lasting impact on a guide dog handler's daily routine. Having basic access rights denied or questioned is overwhelmingly frustrating and can leave handlers avoiding venues, forms of transport or even going out at all. This International Guide Dog Day, we asked the community to rethink the implications of telling a guide dog handler 'No'. No one should have their safety compromised or be put in a dangerous situation because they can't catch a ride late at night, enter a venue, cafe or restaurant or stay at their chosen accommodation. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

