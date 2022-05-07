sport, local-sport,

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman is confident his side will be able to find a couple of extra gears needed for next week's tough trip to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong after Saturday's big win over Narrandera at Crossroads Oval. The 25.17 (163) to 10.4 (64) thrashing ensured the Demons (3-0) would go in unbeaten against the Lions, who are also yet to taste defeat with four victories. The Demons are showing signs they could one of the dominant Lions' biggest obstacles after the Eagles rout followed big wins over Turvey Park (46 points) and Griffith (32 points). Key forward Sam Stening hit back from an inaccurate day against Griffith with an eight goal bag against Narrandera, while fellow 2022 recruit Steve Jolliffe kicked four. Collingullie-Glenfield Park kicked 16 goals after halftime as Narrandera crashed back to earth after their first win of the year against Leeton-Whitton last week. Co-coach Nick Perryman doesn't believe the Demons' relatively straightforward draw thus far will be an issue as they look to lift a couple of levels to face the Lions. GGGM encountered a similar challenge last year, when they belted lesser teams early in the season before they were dominated by a strong Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. OTHER NEWS "We've had a couple of really good quarters where we've blown sides away, but the majority of our games have been really tough in patches as well," Perryman said. "Early in the season everyone is sorting each other outa bit, and we'll get a real good look at ourselves next week. "To be honest they (GGGM) are just so even across the park. It's probably their biggest strength, they don't have any real weaknesses so you have to go over there with a solid 21 players to compete, because there's no real links in their chain to work through." Perryman said they resolved not to take Narrandera lightly after the Eagles upset them last season. "Because we've had some trouble with Narrandera in the past, we were very much on our guard," he said. "We still have a lot of things to work on, which is probably a good thing as well. "We've got pretty good depth this year so the competition for spots is always on. We've been pushing everyone needs to give their best or you'll be replaced. "There's still a few things we need to fix, the forwards worked together a bit better today, which is good. We've been kicking a lot of points but I thought they combined pretty well." Perryman nominated experienced midfielder Matt Klemke as their standout against Narrandera, along with Stening, Jolliffe and Josh Gunning. COLLINGULLIE GLENFIELD PARK 4.5 9.9 18.15 25.17 (167) def NARRANDERA 1.0 3.2 4.1 10.4 (64) Goals: Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Sam Stening 8, Steven Jolliffe 4, Blake Harper 3, Brad McMillan 3, Ed Perryman 2, Nick Perryman, Chad Fuller, Matt Klemke, Spencer Small, Harry Wichman; Narrandera - Fergus Inglis 3, Isaac Bunge 2, Harvey Odgers 2, Cooper Irons, Jordan Hedington, Joseph Grinter Best: Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Sam Stening, Matthew Klemke, Brad McMillan, Josh Gunning, Monty Inglis, Nick Perryman; Narrandera - Harvey Odgers, Fergus Inglis, Bradley Hutchison, Nicholas OBrien, Connor Vearing, Harrison Grintell

