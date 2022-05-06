sport, local-sport, tommy berry, gratz vella, queen of the south, crucial witness, wagga gold cup, carnival, carnival miss, day

LEADING Sydney jockey Tommy Berry combined with his good mate Gratz Vella to win the Queen of the South on Crucial Witness. The Canberra mare produced a career-best performance to prove too good for her rivals in the $75,000 Byrnes Trailers Queen of the South Fillies and Mares Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m). Crucial Witness ($12) was three-wide throughout but dug deep in the home straight to chase down brave Wagga mare Carnival Miss ($21) and beat her by one length. Vella was not surprised by the performance. "No it didn't actually. Her runs have been really good this time in," Vella said. "Her last start, Brodie Loy rode her and said Gratzy if I got that run, it would have been a different story but it closed up on him. But next start, I wouldn't be surprised if she wins. I said what about the Queen of the South and he said don't hesitate. "She was wide all the way, it was excellent." Berry was pleased to have been able to team up with Vella again for another special win together. "It's great, he's like an uncle to me, Gratzy, we've been friends for a very long time, good family friends and it means a lot," Berry said. "That's what it's all about, coming to carnivals like this and getting to ride for Gratzy. "I've actually had a luck for him over the years. Every time he brings one to Sydney we seem to get a result so it's been great." Vella was equally as pleased to have combined with Berry. He took great joy from seeing the top jockey return home a winner for him on a big day. "He's always happy to win a race for me," Vella said of Berry. "He's like my son, I've seen him grow up as a kid and his family, I've been with them all of their life virtually."

