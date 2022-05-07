sport, local-sport, farrer league, group 9, live scores, daily advertiser, afl riverina, blog, siru, pascoe cup

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds. For the first time this year it's an all Saturday round in the Riverina League with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes hosting Coolamon, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong look to keep up their first start with a road trip to Griffith, Turvey Park welcomes winless Leeton-Whitton while Collingullie-Glenfield Park hosts Narrandera. In a Farrer League competition where any goes so far this season Barellan are looking to keep hold of top spot up against Northern Jets, Charles Sturt University head to Marrar, East Wagga-Kooringal and The Rock-Yerong Creek face off while Temora plays host to Coleambally. We've also got a full complement of Group Nine games for the first time this season with Kangaroos and Temora playing off for the new Challenge Cup while Albury and Southcity are both on the search for their first win of the year on Saturday. On Sunday it's time for the big grudge match between Tumut and Gundagai at Twickenham while Brothers are out to spring a second straight surprise against Young. In SIRU, the two unbeaten rivals Waratahs and Wagga City face off while Aggies head to Leeton and CSU face another trough test in Griffith. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/c0fba27c-72d2-40dd-908a-61da19c7bf60.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg