ICONIC Wagga racecaller and sports broadcaster Allan Hull used the backdrop of the Wagga Gold Cup to release his autobiography on Friday. 'The Gates Craassh Back' was launched by Hull on Wagga Gold Cup day at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. The 172-page colour book is the story of Hull's life where he reflects on the best part of half a century where he travelled his beloved Riverina region calling racing, harness racing and Australian rules. Hull said the book is something he long considered for when he retired. "I'm very happy with what I've been able to come up with, with the help of some very good people," Hull said. "I wanted to do it when I retired from the broadcasting, I thought I've been involved in sport and the media and the community of Wagga for 50 years and everyone's got a story to tell. Not everyone will tell their story but I thought I've got time to do this, I'm going to put some time and effort into it and I'm pretty happy with the finished product. "There's obviously lots of things that I didn't put in that I could put in but at the end of the day, it's trying to mention the highlights and maybe some of other little snippets of information about me that people don't know." Hull spent the last six to seven months, on and off, at his new home in Brisbane working on the autobiography. MORE SPORT NEWS Hull takes a look at a number of the region's personalities and champions in the book. He hopes it can provide readers with an entertaining trip down memory lane. "I set out to recognise, I suppose, the sports people that I've been involved with," he said. "If they can look a picture of Robbie Jack, for example, taken at the Ardlethan day trots in 1971, if that can conjure up some happy memories for them of Robbie Jack then that's terrific. "If they can look at a picture, for example, of Paleface Adios winning either his second or third start at the Coolamon day trots, a black and white pic of that, if they can see a picture of Ted Ryder getting his presentation from John Cox in 1982, it's a trip down memory lane. "There's an also quite an extensive chapter on my time at the Inter Dominion. I called four of them, a couple in New Zealand, which was great. I've got my original letter of appointment from the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, it was one sentence long. Those sorts of things. "We can't look back to yesterday but we've got to remember yesterday." The book also features a foreword from Federal Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack. Hull is happy with the finished product. "I am. It looks good, it feels good. There's a lot of Allan Hull-isms in it, I suppose. I've tended to write as I talk," he said. The Gates Craassh Back is available for sale at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club front office and Hunters Newsagency.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/10fdfc61-6937-4302-a9a2-7bb05427d689.jpg/r0_186_2953_1854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg