WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin struck carnival success courtesy of a barnstorming finish from Bonvalante on Thursday. A wide gate proved no barrier as Bonvalante ($13) stormed home down the outside to capture the Budget Car And Truck Rental Class One & Maiden Showcase Plate (1600m). It brought up a winning double to top apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller and eased some pre-Town Plate nerves for Colvin. "He's just been a handful this horse, there's always something wrong with him but the last run was very, very good," Colvin said. "He should have won last start I thought, then these nice soft tracks, he's got a bit of foot trouble and with the soft tracks he's done well. "We had a bad draw, we had no option but to go back but it worked out good." Bonvalante scored by a half length from Eyes To Eye ($4.80) and Harderthantherest ($14). It was the five-year-old's second win at start number 17. His half sister, Kappy's Angel, makes her debut in the Wagga RSL Club Country Maiden Showcase Plate (1200m) on Friday, where Colvin expects her to put in a strong showing first up. The pair are out of Colvin's former race mare Kapvalante. Meantime, Colvin's stable star Another One was beaten but far from disgraced in the Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Another One was three wide the journey but kept coming and showed plenty of heart to grab third place. Another One is now likely to head to the paddock for a spell.

