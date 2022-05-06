sport, local-sport, nico sedgwick, sedgwick, east wagga kooringal, farrer league, osteitis pubis, injury, the rock yerong creek, concussion

East Wagga-Kooringal will be without star recruit Nico Sedgwick for an extended period due to injury. Sedgwick has battled osteitis pubis, among some other injuries, over the first month of the competition and the Hawks have decided to give him as long as he needs to get his body right. It means Sedgwick will miss Saturday's crunch game against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Gumly Oval and coach Matt Hard does not expect him back any time soon. "Sedgwick will miss a fair bit," Hard said. "He's playing at about two per cent so he's really struggling so we're just going to give him time. He's got a bit of ostietis pubis too so he's really struggling. "He played last week, played forward and couldn't get out of a trot, and against Marrar he struggled big time so we've got to be a bit fair dinkum. "We're not putting a time limit on it, we just want him to get his body right. "It's obviously not ideal but there's a lot of things in this world that aren't ideal so that's the least of them." The Hawks will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the year last week, going down to crosstown rival North Wagga by four points. Hard expects a response from his group. MORE SPORT NEWS "Definitely, we didn't play well last week, we didn't have the footy on our terms all that often and fell four points short," he said. "You can analyse it 100 different ways, which I probably have this week, but at the end of the day, that's last week, we've got The Rock this week so we've just got to dust ourselves off and move on really quickly. "I'm looking forward to the response from the boys, I know they were really hurting last week and they were a bit down but we had a good night at training, we're all back on the same path and we're looking forward to it." TRYC are also coming in off a surprise loss to Temora, where the Kangaroos finished with the breeze and stormed home over the top of them at Victoria Park. Hard knows the Magpies will be just as hungry. "Absolutely, full respect for The Rock and they're in exactly the same position as we are, it's going to be a pretty willing game, I reckon," Hard said. "They've obviously had a really good win against Marrar a couple of weeks ago then had their colours lowered last week so they will also be looking for some consistency and again, so are we, and that's what I'm concerned about." Hard pinpointed a few areas the Hawks must improve in. "We got beat at the source last week and we probably didn't work hard both ways," he said. "We didn't use the footy all that well so that's what we're working on this week. That's the focus moving forward, and getting a real even spread across the field, we had a lot of down players last week, we hope it's a one-off and hope that we can atone for it this week."

