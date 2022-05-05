sport, local-sport, ain'tnodeeldun, tab, betting, wagga gold cup, big bets, andrew georgiou, brutality, carnival

VICTORIAN raider Ain'tnodeeldun is who the big money has come for heading into the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) on Friday. TAB has reported very strong interest in the past 24 hours for the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained galloper, who has firmed from an opening price of $6 into $3.90. Bets on the four-year-old include $5,000 at $6 and then a further $4,500 at $5.50. Another customer has gone each-way on the son of Dundeel by splashing out $2,500 each-way at $4.60/$1.95. "He is clearly the most popular horse heading into the Cup," TAB's Andrew Georgiou said. "That early money for Brutality is still there, however, he is now being overshadowed by Aintnodeeldun who has been backed into favouritism." Punters got it right with the Wagga Town Plate as Front Page was best backed both early and late in betting with TAB.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/cde59e27-7cb6-416c-8c6f-4b5f034a9628.jpg/r0_6_630_362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg