Marrar have been boosted by five key inclusions for Saturday's clash against Charles Sturt University at Langtry Oval. The Bombers are set to welcome back assistant coach Cal Gardner, Reid Gordon, Chris O'Donnell, Zach Walgers and Toby Lawler for their meeting with the Bushpigs. They will however be without their captain, Jackson Moye, due to unavailability. Key defender Harry Reynolds remains sidelined with a knee injury he sustained in the loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek. CSU will go into the game without ruckman Andrew Dickins due to illness, while Steve Marsden and Harry Turner are out with hamstring injuries. Connor Kelly, Angus Bartter and David Kennedy come into the team. Meantime, Tim McAuley is expected back for Temora's clash with Coleambally on Saturday. The Blues will be without Darcy Mader and Kyle Pete among others but welcome back captain Todd Clark.

