Southern Inland's two unbeaten sides will clash as Waratahs look to end Wagga City's streak. There is never any love lost between the two clubs but Wagga City coach James Beaufils doesn't want to treat the clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday any differently. "People might be building it up as a big game but we're just trying to get a bit of a roll on and taking it as it comes," Beaufils said. Waratahs have had three tight wins so far this season, including a seven-point victory over previously unbeaten Griffith last week, while Wagga City have an unchanged line up to the one who put 103 points on Leeton before last week's bye. They were looking to welcome Rory Sheard back into the side, but he's been ruled out through COVID while Nathan Seymour is also unavailable. However their depth will be improved with Daryl Hemopo and Pita Herangi back from New Zealand, however they will have to work their way through second grade first. "As is protocol they'll come back through second grade," Beaufils said. "They'll suit on the bench for sure. There's some good depth at the moment so if they want to get their spots back they have to earn them. Hopefully it will make everyone a bit keener to play." READ MORE Wagga City had a slower start to the season but really showed their strike power against the winless Phantoms last time out. Beaufils is hoping their attacking quality will help them get another win over Waratahs. "We're working on our processes and making sure our guys are spreading the ball, playing the width and depth that has got to at training and have got to over the last few years," he said. "With dual ball playing opportunities it makes it very exciting footy to watch. "That's what we're looking to continue with for the weekend." To complete the round Ag College travels to Leeton while Griffith plays host to CSU.

