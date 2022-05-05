news, health,

Children at Wagga TAFE's Gumnut Cottage were taught all about the importance of regular and correct hand washing as part of World Hand Hygiene Day. Murrumbidgee Local Health District infection prevention clinical nurse consultant, Mary-Clare Smith, visited the childcare centre on Thursday morning to demonstrate correct hand hygiene practices for the children and illustrate the importance of washing your hands. "They have had it certainly instilled in them very much with COVID-19," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I guess that's one positive offshoot of COVID-19 is that children and our younger generations are certainly valuing and practicing hand hygiene a lot more than our other generations have." Ms Smith said that many school children take hand sanitiser with them in their school bags now, and some shops continue to place it at their front door - something she would still encourage, despite the easing of restrictions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/5173ab2e-dfe8-4505-a433-2bcb869977be.jpg/r1_85_2951_1752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg