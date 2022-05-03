newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Racegoers are proving that comfort is key when choosing their garments for this year's Gold Cup Carnival, with pants set to dominate the field. Popular for their warmth and versatility, tailored suits and neutral tones are defining women's current fashion trends, with the ability to dress down or recycle clothing items considered a green tick among shoppers. Also leading the pack as Wagga moves into the colder months are velvet, leather and heavier, textured materials that can withstand May's cooler weather. Co-owner of Ted & Olive Alexandra Tierney said not only are this year's trends hitting the mark in terms of comfort but also style and value for money. IN OTHER NEWS: "Definitely, the suits are the go-to from what we've seen," she said. "For women to wear a three-piece suit, I think it's a really beautiful tailored look for the races." The advice from the team at Ted & Olive to those yet to settle on an outfit is simple. "Get something that can be worn later separately," Ms Tierney said. "Then the blazer can be worn back with a pair of jeans, and the trousers with something else later on. For the customers, that's definitely good value for money." Earthy tones, stripes and block colour designs have also been common at the cash register, supporting Ms Tierney's opinion that wardrobe versatility has impacted many of this year's trends. "When you're spending money on an outfit, it is nice to think you could wear it a few times, not just once to the races and then put it in the back of your closet," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/605fdeb4-5c93-485b-90f1-f978f49456b7.jpg/r0_202_3956_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg