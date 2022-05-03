news, local-news,

Police strongly suspect that four bison steers that disappeared from a Tumut property late last month may have been stolen. Investigators attached to Riverina Police District report the animals, which are native to the grass plains of America and Canada, disappeared "without explanation" from a property near the Tumut River sometime between April 20 and April 26. In a statement by the Rural Crime Prevention Team, they said: "Neighbouring properties have been canvassed with no sightings, creating more suspicion for investigating police. "Police are strongly considering the bison may have been stolen on account of no sightings to date." IN OTHER NEWS: Police are appealing to the community to report any sightings of the large, buffalo-like mammals "due to the very limited numbers in the country". "The unique appearance of bison is unmistakable, and due to the very low numbers of bison in Australia, we are of the opinion the bison would have [been] reported by now if they had escaped their home property and were wandering," Detective Sergeant Damian Nott said. However, the public is urged not to approach the animals if sighted due to their large and unpredictable nature. "Despite bison being an amazing animal in appearance, it should be known bison can move as fast as a horse, are agile, and can be extremely aggressive and unpredictable," Detective Sergeant Nott said. Members of the public who may have sighted the bison or have information that may assist in this matter, including transportation of bison by truck or trailer, are urged to call the Rural Crime Prevention Team on 6922 2561 or 0438 097 426, or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/ed000ee2-427c-4688-a061-a17f6fb1f5ff.jpg/r1_362_3537_2360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg