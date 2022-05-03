news, local-news,

A contingent of 39 vintage tractors from across NSW and Victoria recently made the trek across the Riverina to raise funds for motor neurone disease research. Raising $38,000 over five days in March, the 'Ian Sneddon Two Rivers Run Vintage Tractor Trek' departed from Corowa, passing through Jerilderie, Coleambally, Morundah, Boree Creek and Rand, before returning to Corowa. The contingent included a mix of male and female drivers, and some unique tractors as well, ranging from Ferguson, Chamberlin, International and even two 1930s-era Bulldogs. Now in its fourth year, the trek began in 2014 thanks to the efforts of former Jerilderie mayor Ian Sneddon. "He had a passion for tractor trekking and decided to run a charity run trek," secretary Robyn Cole said. "He ran our first two runs, which raised funds for Beyond Blue and prostate cancer. "Then Ian was diagnosed with MND and sadly passed away a month before our last trek in 2019. "Since then we have decided to donate the majority of our funds to MND in honour of Ian." Mrs Cole said all participants have known people with MND. IN OTHER NEWS: This year there was another close connection to the disease, with trek route coordinator Russell Jones having lost his dad to MND. "Because of that, he decided to get involved in the event and he has been a great help," Mrs Cole said. Over the course of the trek they held two major auctions which raised about $16,000. "The first auction night was at Jerilderie and we had a lot of goods donated by local businesses," Mrs Cole said. It also surpassed previous years raising just over $8000. "On the final night we had another auction at Corowa which also raised about $8000," Mrs Cole said. This week the group donated the money to not-for-profit group, MND Research Australia. Receiving it on behalf of the group, executive director of research Gethin Thomas said it was a great boost. "It's fantastic. For small communities like this to raise funds like this is incredible," Mr Thomas said. MND Research Australia raises funds which it then donates towards research. "Last year we gave out about $3 million," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/172474527/c18745d7-6a7f-483d-b072-4d59f6a233d7.jpg/r0_335_3960_2572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg