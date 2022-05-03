newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Calls to consider making some of Wagga's premium parking spaces exclusive to electric vehicles have been turned down, with some councillors saying it would be elitist and divisive for the community. Councillor Georgie Davies put up the motion on Monday night, arguing that the 'electric vehicle-only' parks would hasten the city's transition to more environmentally friendly cars. Cr Davies' motion called for a report into the feasibility of making a small number of the most in-demand parking spots, such as those next to disability parking and outside popular venues, off limits to petrol-powered cars. IN OTHER NEWS: The suggestion of the exclusive parking spaces was largely rejected by her fellow councillors, despite an overwhelming agreement that the city must do more to prepare for electric vehicles. Cr Rod Kendall said he believed the suggestion was well intended but that it "almost smacks of elitism" due to the considerable cost of many electric vehicles. "The vast majority of our citizens are flat out affording a second-hand car ... for them to drive down the street and see an 'electric vehicle-only' spot is totally the wrong message," he said. Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon said if the premium spots sat empty due to a lack of electric vehicle owners, they would draw resentment from the community. In her response to the comments, Cr Davies said she felt it was not elitist to encourage people to go green and pointed to similar incentives that were put in place when solar panels were first rolled out. Following debate among the councillors, an amendment put forward by Cr Amelia Parkins was chosen to replace the initial motion. Rather than focusing on exclusive parking spaces, the broader motion instead calls on council staff to put together a report on how Wagga City Council can encourage and support increased usage of electric vehicles. Cr Parkins said she was particularly keen to see how the council can update its planning instruments to encourage future developments to include charging stations for electric vehicles. The report would also include information on what tactics have been used by other councils and levels of government to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles. The updated motion was supported by each of the nine councillors, except Cr Mick Henderson. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/a2bdb62a-c1d0-4762-a8cf-35010b57fa50.jpg/r10_0_3950_2226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg