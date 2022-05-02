news, local-news,

A man who suffered a serious leg injury while boating on Lake Albert over the weekend remains in a stable condition. Emergency services were called to the lake just after 11am on Saturday, following reports of an incident at the Barry Carne Interstate Challenge water ski The man, aged in his 40s, was treated by paramedics for a suspected broken leg before being transported to Wagga Base Hospital. IN OTHER NEWS: The man was one of two people on a speed boat towing a water skiier when an issue with the vessel appeared to cause the injury. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has confirmed the man was still in hospital on Monday afternoon and in a stable condition. Maritime NSW has completed an incident report on the accident.

