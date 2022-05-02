coronavirus,

As new infections of COVID-19 continue to be recorded across Wagga - still surpassing more than 100 cases some days - one local doctor is urging the community to remain vigilant despite the easing of restrictions. In the week to Sunday, May 1, there were 640 new cases of COVID reported within the Wagga local government area (LGA). This is compared to 828 new infections in the previous week, and 908 the week before that. As of Monday, there were also more than 1300 active cases of the virus within the Wagga LGA according to the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). Dr Ayman Shenouda of Glenrock Country Practice said people are still coming forward to get their COVID booster dose and influenza shot at the clinic, but "not as many as we want". "I think people are getting used to COVID numbers being high and normalising COVID and that's a very dangerous thing to do," he said. "All it takes is a very nasty infection and then you go to the hospital ... the more protection you get, the better it is." Very few coronavirus restrictions remain in place across NSW, with masks, QR-code sign-in's and vaccination proof only required at a limited number of venues. Dr Shenouda has warned that the community should remain on alert as we enter our first winter season since the COVID pandemic began without any of the previous restrictions in place. "We are very aware of what can happen," he said. "I've been seeing COVID-positive patients on telehealth for the last couple of months and I can tell you that people who have the three vaccinations have far less symptoms than those who haven't." IN OTHER NEWS: With winter conditions making people more susceptible to infection, Dr Shenouda also said the number of influenza cases is expected to rise, with cases dropping dramatically in recent years due to COVID-safety measures. His message to the community this winter is to continue social distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask in crowded areas, particularly in settings that pose a higher risk of transmission. "We're getting into winter, COVID is in the community and we don't want people to have the double-whammy where they have COVID and the flu together," Dr Shenouda said. "The more precautions we take, the better it is." The Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network is also urging people to prepare for the colder months, especially vulnerable members of the community and those living with chronic disease. "It is vital people stay connected in their community, and with their GP and pharmacist, take medications regularly and set up a sick day action plan so they are aware of the signs to look for when things might not be going so well," Living Well, Your Way program director Caroline Holtby said, in addition to COVID vaccination. On Monday the MLHD reported 222 new cases across the entire district, and the death of one Leeton resident with the virus. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/6171f2fe-e6d9-42e2-a46b-7588f191f8b6.jpg/r0_272_3691_2357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg