An oral health student with plans to work in Wagga when she finishes her studies has been awarded this year's Daily Advertiser Scholarship. Charles Sturt University student Marney Robertson is a lifelong Wagga resident who intends to work locally as an oral hygienist and dental therapist after graduating. "I'm born and bred in Wagga," Ms Robertson said. "My family grew up here, my grandparents grew up here. I've lived here my whole life." Although discovering a professional interest in dentistry as an adult, Ms Robertson's fascination with the industry began much earlier, recalling being perplexed at other school children's hatred of dentist visits. "I could never understand why," she said. "It's great - you get your teeth cleaned, you get a prize, you get a toothbrush. What's so bad about going to the dentist?" A self-professed Wagga advocate, Ms Robertson said she doesn't feel any temptation to move to a big city after completing her degree later this year. "Why delve out to the cities when it's great here?," she said. "You've got everything that you need - it's affordable, my family's here, my partner's here." All CSU Wagga campus students in their final year of study are eligible for the scholarship, which was set up in 2006 with a $50,000 donation to the university. The money will go towards expensive dentistry equipment and supporting Ms Robertson, who works weekends to pay for her studies, during placements.

