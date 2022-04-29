sport, local-sport,

THE comforts of home aren't far off, but Wagga City will continue a brutal early season road stretch when they travel to Capital Premier League ladder leaders Queanbeyan on Saturday. The clash is the fourth straight away match for the Wanderers, who play at Gissing Oval for the first time next week before they face another three weeks on the road. Some relief will arrive when they play six of seven games at home from round nine. Despite the tough start, the Wanderers sit in fourth spot with a win, draw and loss from three games after they left Yoogali with a 2-all draw last week. Coach Dave Leonard said any result at Queanbeyan, who have conceded just one goal in three straight wins to start their campaign, would be a fantastic finish to a challenging opening month. "You just have to take the good with the bad. It's what expected, we have a lot of away games then a lot of home games. We're doing a heap of travelling," Leonard said. "We're really looking forward to that and making our home ground a fortress. OTHER NEWS "We reiterated at training how good it would be to take any kind of result away from these guys at all. "It will be tough but the boys are always up for a challenge and they're a very proud group. They've been playing really good football, if they can bring that to the table they'll be competitive." The Wanderers will be without defensive midfielder Alvaro Kelechi through suspension after he was red carded late against Yoogali. However speedy attacker Daniel Ochieng returns after a minor heel issue sidelined him last week. "Nashwan Sulaiman, will jump into the middle with Samson Lucas and they work well together, but we miss that real physical presence without Alvaro," Leonard said. "Skill wise we'll miss nothing, as Nashwan is incredibly good and reads the game exceptionally well." The Wanderers have thus far solved the goalscoring issues which affected them the past couple of seasons, finding the back of the net eight times in three games. However they have also conceded eight and Leonard said it's the main issue they need to address. "Going forward we're scoring some goals, but defensively they need to focus on their connection at the back," Leonard said. "Every time you make a slight error in this competition you'll get punished."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/f3d25b8e-76ec-467c-a9cf-53be09b15835.jpg/r279_140_3060_1711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg