NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has accused the NSW Teachers Federation of 'blackmail' over a statewide 24-hour strike planned for next week. Announced on Monday, the May 4 action could see public primary and secondary schools across Wagga close for the day as teachers protest the government's refusal to negotiate a pay rise of more than 2.5 per cent. With rising teacher shortages, the federation is calling for a pay rise of between 5 and 7.5 per cent, and two extra hours of planning. Ms Mitchell said the union and its group of 200 executives have put themselves above the profession and students. "We already have an Industrial Relations Commissions (IRC) process underway, and this is the appropriate place to deal with these issues. The union do not need to interrupt student learning to make an industrial argument," she said. "It is telling that instead of using evidence to argue their position in the IRC they use students, parents and teachers as blackmail. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Mitchell said the tactics and "threatening" approach from the union and its leadership are "incredibly disappointing after two years of home learning when respect for the profession has been at an all-time high". "The government has already provided a 2.5 per cent increase for teachers this year, the union is now asking for more than nurses and other frontline workers who have all worked tirelessly during the pandemic," she said. Earlier this week Wagga Teachers Association president Michelle McKelvie said the action was a serious but necessary step as the Department of Education had refused to negotiate a pay rise. "We haven't had to take this sort of action for 10 years," Ms McKelvie said. It comes as NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos accused the NSW premier Dominic Perrottet of "failing students, their parents and the teaching profession." "If we don't pay teachers what they are worth, we won't get the teachers we need," Mr Gavrielatos said.

