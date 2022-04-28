news, local-news,

A "TINY" studio in a small town is aiming big as its dancers prepare to take part in the 2022 Dance for Sick Kids fundraising initiative. So Dance Junee dance studio is taking part in the fundraiser for the first time this year, and will complete seven days of extreme dancing in May whilst accumulating donations to go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities Wagga. Ronald McDonald House Charities Wagga is a charity which provides free accommodation for families whose children are receiving treatment at Wagga Base Hospital. So Dance Junee director Shannon Oke said it is a topic that has weighed heavy on community members recently. "Without going into too much detail for the sake of the parent's privacy, there was a little girl here in Junee that has been quite ill, so I think it's just very top-of-mind at the moment here in the town-the costs that go into being with a child when they are sick," Miss Oke said. Miss Oke said she is excited to try her hands at raising a goal of $1120, which will cover the costs of four nights' accommodation. IN OTHER NEWS: "We can't find a cure for Cancer, but if we can keep families together, we kind of like that idea." "Even a few dollars from every person in the town would make a huge difference to our local Ronald McDonald House," she said. And if they don't reach their goal, it would still be worth it. "Even if we don't reach our goal at least we are sort of making our students aware that fundraising is kind of a civic duty and you can still contribute using your strength," Miss Oke said. Miss Oke said deciding to take part in the fundraiser was a 'no-brainer'. "We just want to try and contribute in our own small way, even though we are a tiny studio in a small town, we are really hoping that we do reach our goal," she said. "I think our goal will give a family four nights' stay- so even just knowing that there is a family of a little sick person, I just think that's really cool." Donations can be made at: https://www.danceforsickkids.com/fundraiser/sodancejunee. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

