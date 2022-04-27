news, local-news,

A Sydney advertising company has lodged a development application to erect a large "digital advertising structure" on the Sturt Highway at East Wagga. EiMedia have applied to place the advertising structure, which uses "advanced LED technology", at 248 Hammond Avenue. If accepted, the sign would be 8.3m x 2.2m (18.26m2) and will be a total height of 5.1m off the ground. The structure will have two display panels enabling viewing for traffic from both directions on Hammond Avenue. IN OTHER NEWS: The electronic sign will be composed of a series of LED modules/panels of approximately 480mm x 480mm that display colours in 32 bits. The sign will display a series of static images, which would appear on screen for no less than 10 seconds before moving on to the next advert. In the application, EiMedia state that the sign will "develop a digital advertising structure greatly in the interest of the local community in relation to sports and entertainment sponsored with third-party advertising". It would be there "to support council messages on emergencies, community notifications, civic tips, events, visitor guides and tourism". EiMedia currently operates more than twenty advertising structures along motorways across metropolitan Sydney. Residents in the three adjoining residential blocks were unconcerned by the proposal. That section of Hammond Ave is noisy with trucks and cars constantly moving past they told the Daily Advertiser, so a large sign would not be any worse.

