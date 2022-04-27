news, local-news,

A 71-year-old man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he crossed onto the northbound lane on the Olympic Highway and crashed into a "large dirt mound" on Tuesday night. Emergency services arrived at the scene, about 5km from Uranquinty, about 6.15pm. The man was removed from the truck and tended to by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a minor head and a back injury. He was then transferred to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition. IN OTHER NEWS: Police said the man's injuries were not life-threatening. Police will be speaking with the driver in the coming days to determine the cause of the accident.

