news, local-news,

The Y NSW Youth Parliament held its training camp over the Easter long weekend and two Wagga teenagers came away with top cabinet positions. The Youth Parliament is a year-long program for people in years 10, 11 and 12 throughout the state, and 2022 is its 20th year. The weekend saw 80 young people from across NSW and the ACT gathered to train up for a 'takeover' of the Legislative Council at NSW Parliament in July. Since its inception, six pieces of the Youth Parliament youth legislation have been passed into NSW Law, including the recent Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme. IN OTHER NEWS: Chelsea Burgess Hannon will be taking part for the third year and she was elected to the role of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House First time youth parliamentarian and Mater Dei Catholic College student Josh Shaw landed the role of Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change. Alongside climate policy Josh, 16, said he has a particular interest in youth mental health and will use the experience to try and make a difference. "I've had a lot of personal experience with mental health, with anxiety and with family members and friends," he said. "And it's a really big passion that I get in there and tell other people about what's going on in the world and raise the voice of that issue for young people. And its the same for climate change. "It's a really good vehicle for young people to get out there and make change." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/fc17679b-0cd9-499e-a9cd-ff49a1564550.png/r134_0_1580_817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg